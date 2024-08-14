E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE IPOs raise $890 million in Q2 2024

Alef and Spinneys listings were the highlights of the quarter

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 8:31 PM

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the UAE markets raised US$890 million in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, according to a recent economic report.

The PwC Middle East's latest IPO+ Watch said that notable IPOs in the second quarter included  Alef Education on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) with $515 million and Spinneys on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) with $375 million, two of the largest IPOs in the UAE.


Saudi Arabia led IPO activity in the GCC region, raising US$1.6 billion or 61 percent of the total IPO activity recorded in the region in Q2 2024.

According to the report, notable IPOs on the Saudi stock market during the quarter included the IPO of Dr. Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company, which raised US$763 million on the Tadawul stock exchange, while this quarter witnessed the first IPO on the Boursa Kuwait in two years, in which Beyout Investment Group Holding Company raised US$147 million.


The report shows that IPO activity was seen across a diverse range of sectors this quarter, including Health Industries ($774 m), Consumer Markets (US$530 m), Financial Services ($256 m), Energy, Utilities and Resources ($148 m), Industrials, Manufacturing and Automobile ($407 m), and Technology, Media and Telecommunication ($515 m).

The report noted that there was a large number of Sukuk issuances during the quarter, which raised more than US$10 billion compared to US$2.6 billion in the same period last year, indicating a strong appetite for Sharia-compliant financial products.


More news from Business