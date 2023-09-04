UAE: Insurance firms RSA Middle East and NLGIC to rebrand as Liva

The Liva logo is projected on the Dubai Eye during the company's launch event on Monday. — Supplied photo

Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance (RSA Middle East) and National Life and General Insurance Company (NLGIC) have come together to form a new brand – Liva – to revolutionise the insurance industry.

The two companies started their integration journey in July 2022 to build the region’s leading multi-line insurer that delivers value to its customers while generating sustainable and profitable earnings for its shareholders.

The rebranding will apply to companies within the NLGIC Group, including NLGIC, RSA Middle East, and Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOC in the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

In the coming weeks, the products, branches, and offices of all four companies will undergo a rebranding exercise to embrace Liva’s new visual identity.

“I am thrilled to announce the birth of our new brand – Liva. It builds on the legacy of NLGIC and RSA Middle East to redefine insurance for today’s realities. Liva is not just the combination of two well-established insurance players. We are the evolution, the next generation of insurance, enhancing the lives of a multi-faceted and globally connected community,” said Martin Rueegg, Group CEO of Liva.

He added: “‘Liva’ means ‘protection’ or ‘life’, symbolising exactly what we provide to our customers – protection for their lives so they can live them to the fullest. We’ve leveraged our complementary strengths to create a strong brand identity that will serve as a springboard for us to realize our growth ambitions.”

Liva will provide a holistic portfolio of innovative, smart, and reliable solutions that blend local knowledge with global exp

ertise to safeguard all aspects of people’s lives.

Services to all customers will continue as normal, and all existing policies with RSA Middle East and NLGIC will remain unchanged. Existing contracts and agreements with suppliers, business partners, brokers, intermediaries, and service providers will continue to be honoured as before.

NLGIC specialises in health and life insurance products, being a market leader in Oman and playing a significant role as one of the major insurers in the UAE. Its expansion is gaining momentum in new markets, such as Kuwait and soon Qatar, facilitated by its wide network of sales and service touchpoints. RSA Middle East, a prominent international insurer, delivers best-in-class and award-winning general insurance solutions.