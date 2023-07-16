UAE: Herald Holdings expands Sharjah operations

The logistics and shipping company signs agreement with Sharjah Airport International Free Zone to lease land

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 6:55 PM

Herald Holdings, a logistics and shipping company, has signed an investment agreement with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (Saif Zone) to expand its operations and strengthen its presence in the region.

Under the new deal, Herald Holdings has secured a lease of land spanning 173,000 square feet in the free zone to construct a state-of-the-art logistics facility tailored to cater to multiple sectors, including hospitality, consumer goods, construction, oil and gas, and heavy projects. The facility will offer comprehensive warehousing services and seamless transportation of cargo by air, land, and sea.

The agreement was inked by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, director of Saif Zone, and Krishna Kaladharan, managing director of Herald Holdings.

With the latest investment, Herald Holdings' total investment in the free zone will increase to Dh30 million. The company's operational footprint in Saif Zone is set to expand to a sprawling 227,000 square feet, considering the additional 54,000 square-foot warehouse it rented in 2022.

Al Mazrouei said the expansion plan emphasises the leading position of Saif Zone and highlights its ability to attract major international companies in logistics and e-commerce.

Krishna added that Saif Zone’s strategic location, advanced facilities, and perfect business solutions will advance the company’s goal of becoming the leading international logistics company.