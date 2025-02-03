UAE firms lead GCC peers in AI-powered growth

Nearly half of the organisations in the GCC are leveraging artificial intelligence to create measurable value, embedding it into core business functions, a study reveals.

The study by Boston Consulting Group notes that 47 per cent of GCC organisations are utilising AI, with many experiencing enhanced operational efficiency through its integration. Notably, the public sector in the UAE is leading the charge, outpacing global counterparts in digital and AI readiness, thanks to ambitious government initiatives and successful digital transformations initiated since 2021.

According to the findings, organisations in the financial, technology, and healthcare sectors are setting the pace for digital and AI maturity in the GCC.

These mature entities boast competitive advantages, such as a market share that is 2.1 times higher than less mature peers and a 25 per cent faster time-to-market for digital and AI products. This underscores the substantial potential for AI-driven transformation across vital sectors in the UAE and its neighbouring countries, according to the study, titled Unlocking Potential: Strategies Driving GCC's Digital & AI Maturity.

However, while 25 per cent of organisations in the GCC have reached advanced stages of digital and AI maturity —compared to 31 per cent globally — challenges persist. Issues such as limited access to high-quality data, difficulties in integrating existing IT systems, and a shortage of skilled talent hinder broader organisational transformations.

Rami Mourtada, partner & director of Digital Transformation at BCG, emphasised the importance of reshaping core business functions through emerging technologies like AI. "Many GCC companies, particularly in the public sector and financial institutions, are rapidly scaling AI deployment. The key to success lies in balancing innovation with practical implementation," he stated. To bridge the maturity gap and enhance impact, the report offers five strategic recommendations for GCC organisations. These include aligning organisational strategy with a digital-first vision to overcome barriers to operational agility and talent development. As the UAE continues to advance its digital landscape, the report stresses the necessity for organisations to focus on high-impact initiatives that yield measurable returns on investment. By investing in advanced AI capabilities and adopting a digital-first strategy, organisations can unlock untapped potential and secure their positions in the global market. "The future of the GCC’s digital landscape depends not solely on infrastructure but on developing deep organisational capabilities. Our research indicates that digitally mature organisations experience threefold returns on their AI investments. To transform ambitious visions into tangible value, GCC organisations must focus on foundational elements like data architecture and talent development," says Dr Lars Littig, managing director & partner at BCG.

As the UAE and its GCC neighbours strive for digital and AI maturity, the region stands poised to become a global leader in the AI era, leveraging its unique strengths to drive innovation and growth.