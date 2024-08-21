UAE: Firms announce plan to launch dirham-pegged crypto coin

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:43 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 2:47 PM

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed Phoenix Group and digital asset firm Tether on Wednesday announced a plan to launch a stablecoin pegged to the UAE dirham.

The launch of the coin is aimed at capitalising on the UAE currency’s stability and tapping the global stablecoins market valued at $150 billion and is set to reach $2.8 trillion by 2028.

The dirham-pegged stablecoin will be built on a blockchain platform for security, transparency, and efficiency.

Stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency, is tied to another asset class such as gold and stable currencies to keep a stable and steady value of the coin. The popular stablecoins are fiat-backed stablecoins, which are tied to currencies such as the US dollar and gold-backed cryptocurrencies. The UAE’s large sovereign wealth funds and pegging of the dirham to the greenback make it one of the most reliable currencies globally.

Seyed Mohammad Alizadehfard, co-founder and group CEO of Phoenix Group, said he is confident that dirham-pegged stablecoin can transform the digital economy for users across the region and beyond.

Alizadehfard said dirham-pedgged coin is expected to be in people's wallet by January 2025.