UAE Central Bank announces M-Bills auction on September 2

The issue date will be on September 4, 2024, with the maturity date for the first issue due on October 2, 2024

By Wam

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 2:06 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced today an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on September 2, 2024. The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

According to CBUAE data, the first issue for 28 days will be up to Dh2,000 million, the second for 42 days will be up to Dh2,500 million, the third for 126 days will be up to Dh4,500 million, and the fourth for 294 days will be up to Dh8,500 million.


The issue date will be on September 4, 2024, with the maturity date for the first issue due on October 2, 2024, the second issue on October 16, 2024, the third issue on January 8, 2024, and the fourth issue on June 25, 2025.

The CBUAE announces 26 Monetary Bills (M-Bills) tenders during the current year.

