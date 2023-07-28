UAE announces temporary suspension of rice exports from today

The decision banning the export of rice that came from India

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 6:19 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 6:28 PM

Starting today, exporting and re-exporting rice from the UAE will be temporarily suspended, the Ministry of Economy announced.

The suspension will remain in place for a period of four months, according to Ministerial Resolution No. (120) of 2023, in a step aimed at ensuring sufficient rice supply in the local market, according to an advisory published in Arabic daily Al Bayan.

The decision includes banning the export and re-export of rice that had been imported from India after July 20, 2023. This applies to all rice varieties, including brown rice, fully or partially milled rice, the report said.

The ministry clarified that companies wishing to export or re-export these types of rice must submit a request to the Ministry of Economy to obtain a permit.

