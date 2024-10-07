Mon, Oct 07, 2024 | Rabiʻ II 3, 1446 | DXB 31°C

UAE: ADNH Catering announces offer price range as IPO subscription opens

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on October 16

Top Stories

UAE grants first commercial gaming licence to Wynn Resorts

UAE amends VAT law, announces new tax exemptions

UAE weather: Heavy rain, thunder expected as low surface pressure approaches

ADNH Catering, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Hotels on Monday announced the offer price range of its IPO between Dh0.91 and Dh0.96 per share, implying a market capitalisation at the time of listing of between Dh2.05 billion and Dh2.16 billion.

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.


Recommended For You

 

Around 900 million shares of ADNH will be up for subscription for retail and institutional investors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The subscription period opened on Monday, October 7 and ends on Monday, October 14, for UAE retail investors and eligible employees. For professional investors, the subscription will end on Tuesday, October 15.

More to follow


Recommended BKP - Khaleej Times Recommended For You

Trending BKP - Khaleej Times Trending In

Next Story