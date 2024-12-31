Two Dubai hotels seek to boost guest experiences

Marriott International, one of the major global hospitality chains, has recently appointed Sammy Gani as the Multi-Property General Manager for the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai, and Aloft Dubai Creek. He shares his plans to elevate the guest experience to maximise revenue and market share for the two properties.

Excerpts from an interview:

With Dubai being a highly competitive market, how do you plan to differentiate Sheraton Mall of the Emirates and Aloft Dubai Creek to attract both business and leisure travelers, while also ensuring strong occupancy and ADR (Average Daily Rate)?

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates through its newly enhanced luxury offering, with an elevated, lifestyle experience integrated with the Mall of the Emirates. The unique positioning close to such an iconic mall, along with the appeal of dining options like Oanjo and Besh Turkish Kitchen, helps attract both business and leisure travellers. Coupled with a central location touching on all the key attractions Dubai has to offer only within a 15km radius.

Aloft Dubai Creek will continue to focus on its millennial-friendly design, creative social spaces, and affordable luxury, which will appeal to budget-conscious travellers without compromising on style and experience. This differentiation will support strong occupancy and ADR growth across both properties.

What are your key metrics for measuring success at both Sheraton Mall of the Emirates and Aloft Dubai Creek, and how do you plan to align business operations with Marriott International’s broader objectives for the region?

We measure success through key metrics such as ADR, occupancy rates, guest satisfaction scores, and repeat business. For Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, the success of the renovation will also be reflected in enhanced guest experiences and growth in bookings. For Aloft, I will focus on maintaining high occupancy rates, especially from younger travellers. Both properties will align with Marriott International’s broader objectives by emphasizing digital innovation and sustainability in operations.

In your new role, what are your immediate strategic priorities for both Sheraton Mall of the Emirates and Aloft Dubai Creek from a business growth perspective?

Leveraging the recent renovation at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel Dubai to enhance the overall guest experience and drive business growth, is an immediate priority. Completion of this extensive renovation goes beyond just a refreshed look. The renovation marks the beginning of a new era for this landmark. It’s not just our spaces that are evolving, but also how we engage and connect with our customers. My aim is to create more than a great hotel experience, but a complete lifestyle hub.

For Aloft Dubai Creek, the focus will be on maintaining its appeal as a vibrant, urban hotel catering to both business and leisure travellers. Creating distinctive offerings that cater to different demographic groups.

How will you align the operational strategies of both properties to maximize revenue and market share, especially in Dubai’s competitive hospitality sector? To align the operational strategies of Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel Dubai and Aloft Dubai Creek, We will focus on maximizing market share through efficient use of Marriott’s global systems, including the Bonvoy loyalty program. Both properties will implement consistent, high-quality service standards that appeal to their respective clientele—luxury at Sheraton and urban modernism at Aloft. My goal will be to streamline operations, ensuring each property’s brand identity shines through. With your focus on delivering tailored guest experiences for different demographics, how do you see this translating into revenue generation and customer loyalty for both Sheraton Mall of the Emirates and Aloft Dubai Creek? Delivering tailored guest experiences will play a pivotal role in increasing revenue and fostering customer loyalty. At Sheraton Mall of Emirates Hotel Dubai, the newly renovated spaces—spanning guest rooms, suites, meeting space, public areas, a new arrival experience and club lounges, are designed to appeal to luxury travellers seeking a premium, bespoke experience. This aligns with a higher ADR strategy. Aloft Dubai Creek, with its trendy, vibrant ambiance, will continue to cater to the demographic who will appreciate the dynamic and laid-back environment. By providing customized experiences, both properties can drive increased guest satisfaction and loyalty. When these elements are in place with integrity, the increase in revenue follows. How will you leverage the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program to increase repeat business and drive direct bookings, as opposed to relying on OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) for both properties?

Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program is a key driver for repeat business and direct bookings at both properties. By offering exclusive benefits and personalized experiences to Bonvoy members, both Sheraton Mall of Emirates and Aloft will focus on creating long-term relationships with guests. In addition, I will prioritize marketing initiatives that promote direct bookings through the Marriott platform to reduce dependency on OTAs, ensuring higher profitability.