Twitter's 'X' logo will evolve over time: Elon Musk

Sharjah records Dh549.4 million worth of property transactions in first half of 2023
Days after replacing Twitter’s iconic blue bird with an ‘X’, Elon Musk introduced slightly thicker lines in the letter, only to announce the reversal of his decision and stress that the logo will “evolve over time”
Replying to a user who highlighted that Twitter’s “‘X’ logo is now more bolder and edgy,” Musk, who acquired Twitter last October, said, “I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time.”
Earlier, Musk changed his profile picture to the new ‘X’ logo, which he described as a “minimalist art deco”.
A large ‘X’ was also projected on the building of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Besides the logo change, now X.com redirects users to the Twitter homepage.
On Sunday, Musk announced his plan to rebrand Twitter. He chose the letter ‘X’ as the new logo, replacing the iconic blue bird. The change went live on Twitter’s web version on July 24.
The Tesla CEO’s decision to rebrand Twitter drew a lot of reactions from long-time users of the platform. A section of people called it “disappointing” and “a bad idea”, questioning the need for such change. The new logo also sparked a meme fest on Twitter where users poked fun at it.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah records Dh549.4 million worth of property transactions in first half of 2023
Partnership will see both companies cooperate to conduct joint studies
Musk’s net worth on July 25 stood at $242.4 billion, according to Forbes’ ‘The Real-Time Billionaires’ list
Euromonitor said inflation in the UAE and Saudi averaged around five per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, last year
The price increase came even though the market expects more interest rate hikes
Goldman Sachs sounds bullish on oil outlook
There will be quarterly initiatives, workshops addressing social priorities and reviews done to ensure tangible results
The UAE’s GDP in 2022 at constant prices totalled Dh1.62 trillion