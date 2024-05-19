Trusity celebrates success of truPreneurs programme

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 3:50 PM

Trusity’s truPreneurs programme, an initiative aimed at nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among young minds, has successfully concluded its latest edition, equipping participants with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the dynamic world of business.

The winners of the ‘Best Startup Pitch Award’ for this edition were Harsimar Kaur Chhatwal and Dhwani Mehta (Raffles World Academy) for their project TeenEdge and Gauri Nanda Salu (Indian High School) for her project HealthSync. They were awarded with Dh10,000 as startup funding package per project, along with mentorship and guidance for product design and development.

“We are thrilled to witness the incredible innovation and dedication showcased by these young students. Each idea exemplifies our core values of creativity, sustainability, and social responsibility. Through our truPreneurs program, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs who will shape a brighter future for us all. These projects are a testament to the power of youth entrepreneurship and the positive impact it can have on society. We’re excited to continue supporting and empowering young innovators on their journey to success,” said Rajani Nalla, Founder and CEO of Trusity.

The truPreneurs programme, a blend of Stanford’s Design Thinking Process, European Entrepreneurship Competence Framework (EntreComp), and insights from TED Talks and Guy Kawasaki’s 10/20/30 Rule, aimed to foster entrepreneurship skills, encourage innovation, and provide practical training for young learners. This transformative experience has empowered students to craft compelling narratives, deliver impactful presentations, and embrace the entrepreneurial mindset needed for tomorrow’s leaders.

Throughout the programme, participants were guided through a comprehensive process of business idea commercialization, starting from ideation to market validation, business model development, and pitching. With a focus on real-world experience and practical learning, the truPreneurs programme ensured that participants gained valuable insights and skills applicable in real-world scenarios. The programme featured some of the most innovative pitches from healthcare solutions to sustainable initiatives and tech innovations. The competition was evaluated based on several criteria, including uniqueness of the idea, market viability, communication prowess, and presentation strength. After careful deliberation, the judging panel comprising industry experts, investors and entrepreneurs selected the winners based on their exceptional performance. Harsimar Kaur Chhatwal and Dhwani Mehta, both 16-year-old entrepreneurs from Raffles World Academy, developed TeenEdge, a one stop platform for highschoolers that offers all resources required to gain admissions into their dream university. In addition to building a community fostering collaboration and communication, the platform offers internship, volunteering and scholarship opportunities for high school students.

Gauri Nanda Salu, 17-year-old entrepreneur from Indian High School, Dubai, unveiled HealthSync, an innovative health solution for Indian expats to remotely monitor their parents and relatives’ health. HealthSync offers features like scanning medical reports, analyzing data, and sending status updates to family members, bridging geographical divides and fostering connections.

With the truPreneurs programme, Trusity seeks to nurture the next generation of innovative thinkers and entrepreneurs. By providing youth with the necessary skills, knowledge, and support, Trusity aims to prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future job market and the evolving entrepreneurial landscape, empowering them to drive positive change and innovation in society.