The UAE, Italy, and Albania ink renewables partnership

The UAE, Italy, and Albania on Wednesday signed a tripartite strategic partnership framework to enhance cooperation in renewable energy and energy infrastructure.

The framework marks a significant step towards enhancing energy security, promoting sustainable development, and accelerating the transition to clean energy in the Mediterranean region.

It outlines key areas of cooperation between the UAE, Italy, and Albania, including the deployment of gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects in Albania, focusing on solar photovoltaics, wind, and hybrid solutions with potential battery storage. A significant portion of this renewable energy will be transmitted to Italy.

Announced on the sidelines of the high-level dialogue on grid interconnectivity at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the partnership will also oversee the implementation of a cross-border electricity transmission interconnection linking Albania and Italy.

The framework follows the signing of a joint venture term sheet between Masdar and Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH) – Albania Power Corporation – on the sidelines of COP29 in November last year to establish a strategic partnership to develop, construct, and operate renewable energy projects in Albania utilising a range of renewable technologies, including solar PV, wind, and hybrid solutions, with potential integration of battery storage.