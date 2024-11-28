The fight for customer loyalty in the Middle East

Image for illustrative purposes only. — File photo

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Middle East, brands are facing a thrilling challenge: capturing customer loyalty in a fiercely competitive environment.

At the forefront of this shift is personalisation, a game-changing strategy that’s rapidly becoming essential. Kunal Badiani, the Regional Head for the Middle East at MoEngage, highlights an exciting moment for brand-consumer relationships in the region— powered by data-driven insights.

“Consumers in the Middle East expect brands to know them on a personal level, from their preferences to their aspirations. Here, personalisation isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s an absolute necessity,” Badiani asserts.

Cultural values in the Middle East place a premium on personalised experiences, making this approach vital for successful brand engagement. Hospitality is woven into the very fabric of society, and consumers naturally gravitate toward brands that resonate with these cherished traditions. Yet, the expectation goes beyond mere courtesies—it demands a seamless integration of online and offline interactions.

Recent findings from MoEngage reveal the depth of this expectation:

●A striking 88% of UAE consumers want companies to understand their unique needs.

●66% look for tailored offerings on a regular basis.

●In Saudi Arabia, 58% prefer spending on enriching experiences over products.

“Brands in this region cannot afford a one-size-fits-all approach. Personalisation cultivates trust, and trust fuels loyalty,” Badiani explains.

With the surge of shopping festivals like White Wednesday and Ramadan sales, the competition for consumer attention has reached a fever pitch. In a world where individuals are inundated with up to 10,000 marketing messages every day, standing out through personalised engagement is not just important; it’s crucial.

“Marketers need to shift their focus from quick wins through discounts and flashy campaigns to cultivating lasting relationships by truly understanding each customer’s journey,” Badiani emphasises.

This transition from transactional interactions to meaningful relationships is where MoEngage’s insights-led engagement platform shines.

The bedrock of effective personalisation lies in unified customer data. Yet, many brands find it challenging to consolidate insights from an array of sources—including CRM systems, website analytics, in-store interactions and more. MoEngage enables businesses to break down these barriers, offering a holistic view of their customers in real-time.

Kunal Badiani, the Regional Head for the Middle East at MoEngage

“Brands often wonder, ‘Is my data accessible, reliable, and actionable?’ If the response is no, then their personalisation efforts are bound to falter. Our platform empowers brands to leverage data effectively, crafting experiences that truly resonate,” Badiani notes.

Even the most personalised message falls flat if it doesn’t reach customers at the right moment. Insights from MoEngage reveal that consumers engage with brands at vastly different times, dictated by their daily routines. “Knowing when your audience is most receptive is crucial,” Badiani insists. “Whether it’s a push notification in the early morning or an email late at night, being present when and where customers are — both physically and mentally — is how brands secure loyalty.” The diverse demographics and varying levels of digital adoption in the Middle East introduce additional challenges for personalisation. Brands must ensure a consistent experience across digital platforms, mobile apps, and physical locations. “Today’s customers don’t distinguish between online and offline. They expect a unified, seamless experience,” Badiani points out. While personalisation presents vast opportunities, poorly executed strategies can lead to significant setbacks. A study by Deloitte found that only 43% of consumers felt experiences were personalised, despite brands claiming a much higher figure of 61%. “This dissonance between perception and reality poses a considerable risk,” warns Badiani. “In the Middle East, where word-of-mouth reigns supreme, a single negative experience can reverberate through social networks and tarnish a brand’s reputation.” Looking to the future As the Middle East undergoes rapid digital transformation, investing in personalisation has transitioned from an option to an absolute requirement for brands aiming to thrive. “The brands that excel in personalisation understand it as a value exchange. By delivering relevance and genuine care, they cultivate customer loyalty—and loyalty is truly priceless,” Badiani concludes. For brands navigating the Middle Eastern market, the message is unmistakable: personalisation is not just about standing out; it’s about staying relevant. By leveraging unified customer data and emphasising meaningful engagement, brands can transform one-time buyers into loyal advocates in this fast-paced environment.

As Badiani states, “In the Middle East, you’re just one bad experience away from losing a customer. But, with the right strategy, you’re also just one exceptional experience away from earning a lifelong loyalist.”