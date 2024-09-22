E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thames Water creditors plan £1 billion lifeline

The group has net debt of £15 billion

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Thames Water vans are parked on a road as repair and maintenance work takes place, in London. — Reuters file
Thames Water vans are parked on a road as repair and maintenance work takes place, in London. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 8:16 PM

Creditors of Britain's largest water provider Thames Water are planning to inject more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) into the utility before the end of the year, The Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

A group of hedge funds and institutions holding about £10 billion of Thames' debt believe it needs a stop-gap cash infusion to stabilise the company before it heads for a full restructuring, which may not be completed until the end of next June, the newspaper said.


The financing would most likely be in the form of loans or bonds with "super senior status" and would charge a high rate of interest, the report said, adding that the status would mean that the lenders would be first to be repaid if the company failed.

Thames Water declined to comment on the report.

The company said on Friday that it was in crunch talks with creditors about securing funds to keep it going for the next few months while it seeks to raise the billions of pounds of capital it needs to survive.

The group has net debt of £15 billion and said it had £1.57 billion of liquidity on Aug. 31.

The company has been teetering on the brink of collapse since its investors called the company "uninvestible" in March, blaming the regulator for not allowing it to increase water bills sufficiently.

($1 = 0.7507 pounds) (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


More news from Business