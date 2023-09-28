UAE: Renewed your Emirates ID? How to avoid suspension of Etisalat, du, Virgin mobile services

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 10:52 PM

An SMS notification from Virgin Mobile flashed on my cellphone screen, prompting me to update my Emirates ID information registered under my mobile number. Failure to complete this process within 60 days could result in the telecom provider suspending the services, it said.

Incidentally, I had renewed my residency visa and Emirates ID recently, which necessitated the updating of my documents with my bank and my telecom provider. It's not just Virgin Mobile though; the UAE's two other major providers, Etisalat and Du, have also been urging their users to ensure that their expired Emirates ID details are updated.

Verifying and maintaining a valid Emirates ID is a mandate by the UAE Government. This is why a non-renewal may result in suspension and disconnection of linked mobile numbers/accounts, explains the official Etisalat website. It also advises users to renew their details as soon as you receive your Emirates ID to avoid any service interruption or disconnection.

Here's a step-by-step process on how to update your Emirates ID information for all three major telecom providers in the UAE, namely Etisalat, du and Virgin:

How to update Emirates ID on Etisalat

Before the customer begins updating the document, they must have the following: Customers must have a verified account on the UAE PASS app and valid EID on UAE PASS.

Through website

Log in to the Etisalat website using UAE PASS. Go to the 'mobile registration renewal' page from the 'My Account' menu or click the 'Mobile Registration Renewal' link in the quick links section on the homepage. Upload the front and back of your Emirates ID The ID information will be automatically entered into the fields, verify the details and submit the form to complete the process.

Through mobile app

Download the My Etisalat UAE app

Log in to the app using your username and password or UAE PASS.

On the home screen, tap on 'update now' or go to profile and tap on 'update my Emirates ID.

Now tap on the continue with UAE Pass, select the accounts you want to update. Unselected accounts will be deactivated.

Tap on the 'Continue with UAE Pass'. Authentication request will be sent to UAE Pass app

Accept request on UAE Pass app

Provide consent and allow documents sharing on UAE Pass app

Review details on the My Etisalat App, add your mobile number and email ID

Agree to the terms and conditions and submit

Through outlets

Apart from the methods mentioned above, one can also update the Emirates ID information by visiting an Etisalat store. You can also update your Emirates ID information at a payment machine provided by Etisalat. Just follow the on-screen prompts.

How to update Emirates ID on du

There are three ways to update your Emirates ID in du. You can do it online on the du website or using the official du mobile apps, or by visiting a du store.

Through website:

Click on 'Update ID' on the top-right navigation bar. Enter your login details. If you don't have an account already, you need to register to create a new account. After you log in to your du account, you will see all the numbers associated with your account. Choose your number to update your Emirates ID, and you will receive a verification code. Enter the code Upload a copy of your Emirates ID Confirm your Emirates ID details, and select your number Agree to the terms and conditions and click on 'submit.' After completing these steps, you will get a reference number

Through app

Make sure you have the UAE Pass app and the du App installed on your phone.

On the UAE Pass app, make sure the documents are ready by clicking on 'Add Documents'. Then select 'Emirates ID card'. Confirm your consent.

Exit the UAE Pass app and launch the du App

From the central menu select 'Update ID' and select the number (s) you want to update. Select the 'continue with UAE Pass' button Confirm the du App authentication request on the UAE Pass app. Give your consent for document sharing Follow the instructions on-screen

You will be notified within 48 hours whether your Emirates ID has been successfully updated.

Through stores

You can also update your Emirates ID at a du store. Ensure you have all the documents, like the Emirates ID card and your passport.

How to update your ID on Virgin

If you want to update your Emirates ID or Passport, you can visit the nearest store (kiosks or Virgin Megastore). Make sure the ID is yours, and you must be physically present in the UAE to update your ID and passport.

Currently, the update option in the Virgin mobile app is unavailable. Although there is a dedicated section for this purpose, it will ultimately direct you to a message instructing you to visit a physical store.

All customers must have a valid ID as per Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) regulations whether they are a UAE resident or a UAE national.

Suspension

If your Emirates ID expires, you have a grace period of 60 days to update it with your new EID in order to avoid suspension. At the end of the grace period, if you haven't updated your Emirates ID, you will lose your plan and the balance in your wallet.

If you miss the 60 days, you'll have another 30 days, during which you will be able to receive calls/SMS but NOT be able to make calls, send SMS or use data.

Thereafter, your line will be suspended; however, you'll have 12 months to update your ID to re-activate your account and the number. If you don't provide a new ID within 12 months, your number will be terminated.

ALSO READ: