UAE: Du services down? Some residents report Internet disruption

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 4:36 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 5:18 PM

Several residents in Dubai and Sharjah have reported disruption on their home internet services on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Firoz Khan tagged @dutweets and posted: “There is an outage in Al Khan, Al Taawun, Sharjah location. Any TAT (turnaround time) here?"

Noufal Rijal also posted: “(My) home internet services is down from morning, please do the needful ASAP, @dutweets”.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ahmed S. Hammood tweeted in Arabic: “I have been having an issue with my home internet which got disconnected at 9am and until now it’s still off.” He posted his messaged on X at 3pm on Saturday.

A quick check on the website downdetector.ae shows a spike in du outages on Saturday midday.

Khaleej Times has reached out to du for a statement. The company’s customer care (@duCares) replied to its customers’ tweets: “We humbly apologise for that matter, our technicians are on ground resolving this issue at the earliest.”

Some residents who were working from home on Saturday, struggled to complete their tasks, "On Saturdays, I usually work from home. However, this morning I couldn't focus on my tasks due to constant glitches with my phone and home internet connection,” said Shuaib Nazim, an engineer residing in Al Nahda, Sharjah.