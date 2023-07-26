UAE: 50% discount announced on mobile plans for some du, Etisalat users

Filing returns are compulsory and sales proceeds to India
The UAE's telecommunications authority on Wednesday announced a host of new privileges — including a 50 per cent discount on mobile and Internet plans — for people of determination.
Though perks and details may vary, both Etisalat by e& and du are rolling out the special offer, based on the advisories released by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).
With Etisalat by e&, people of determination will get a 50 per cent discount on the following services:
They will also get free subscription to Internet calling for their mobiles or with their eLife plans.
With du, people of determination will pay just half the rates for the following:
Those on du prepaid plans will also get cool perks: Every time they recharge, they will get 100 per cent of the amount as bonus credits, which can be used for national and international calls.
Du said, however, that some plans are excluded from the discount (Special Power Plan 500, Special Power Plan 500 Data, Special Power Plan 1000).
