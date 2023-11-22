New recycled SIM Cards introduced for UAE customers

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 2:55 PM

An eco-friendly Green SIM Card for its UAE customers has been introduced by e& for the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28) in Dubai.

As the Principal Technology Partner of the event, sustainability remains a key factor in e &'s overall mission to meet its 2030 net-zero target as it accelerates the implementation of climate action projects in its UAE operations.

With the country hosting COP28 and declaring 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability', e& is accelerating the pace of its green initiatives to enable a low-carbon society, reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability.

Manufactured from recycled consumer electronics, the new cards are more environmentally sustainable than traditional cards with lower carbon footprint. Over half a million Green SIM Cards have been procured to widely cater to visitors and attendees arriving in the UAE for the COP28 event.

Obaid Bokisha, Group Chief Operating Officer of e&, commented, "As a leader in the technology space, we want to contribute to the global climate efforts by implementing eco-friendly solutions and cooperating with our stakeholders. In doing so, we also want to inspire and collaborate with other businesses globally to invest in green technologies."

e& has taken substantial steps to reduce its carbon footprint and is working toward achieving net zero in scope 1 and 2 within the group's operations in the UAE by 2030. The group has deployed energy-efficient wireless equipment at its mobile network sites.

This transformation has led to a remarkable 52 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional equipment, which translates to an annual decline of 7.6 tonnes of carbon emissions per site.

e& has also joined the World Economic Forum's EDISON Alliance, pledging to contribute significantly to the mission by striving to improve the lives of 30 million individuals through enhanced network access, financial services, and technology education by 2025.

ALSO READ: