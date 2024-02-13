Watch: Soon, robot arm will refuel your vehicle tanks in Abu Dhabi

UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer recommended distributing a dividend of $350 million
Adnoc Distribution announced the launch of a robotic fuelling arm pilot in Abu Dhabi on February 11. This robotic arm will assist motorists in refuelling their vehicle tanks, and the launch was timed with UAE innovation month.
After more than a year in development, the first pilot test started in Abu Dhabi. According to the company, the innovation is a first in the region and the first to be certified and tested. The 'arm' will be operational during the hot summer months.
Fuel stations will use the robot to support the existing staff, boost productivity and reduce wait time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Through innovations, Adnoc is pioneering the future of AI-driven customer experience enhancements. The company said this step "reflects our unwavering commitment to service excellence, shorter wait times, and empowering our staff."
Watch below how the arm works:
ALSO READ:
UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer recommended distributing a dividend of $350 million
Group revenue increase reflected the strength of the group’s vertical building strategy
Corporate tax law designates various entities and individuals as exempt persons
Street style Asian food concept opens flagship restaurant in Toronto
Local cloud data centre will provide customers with enhanced cloud-based security
Lifestyle, finance, shopping and food & beverage apps suffered most, AppsFlyer study shows
MECOC 2024 unveiled cutting-edge technologies on steel & non-metallic materials and strategies to tackle corrosion
Rise in housing and utility costs add to price pressure, report says