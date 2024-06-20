UAE: Update Google Chrome to protect against attack, data theft, says authority

Failure to meet norms would result in taxation
Residents using Google Chrome on their devices have been urged to update their browsers to protect them from attackers and vulnerabilities, the UAE's Cyber Security Council (CSC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.
In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the CSC alerted residents to the new "critical security update" that Google Chrome has released to address "multiple high-severity vulnerabilities."
"Google has released a critical security update for Chrome to address multiple high-severity vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by attackers to compromise vulnerable systems, potentially leading to data theft, malware installation, or other malicious activities. This update addressed 6 security fixes," the CSC said in the post.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Therefore, the Cybersecurity Council recommends that you update your devices' Google Chrome browser to the latest version and circulate this information to your subsidiaries and partners, it added.
ALSO READ:
Failure to meet norms would result in taxation
Customers also get attractive returns on their deposits and investments, official says
The landscape for sustainability reporting is currently fragmented, research shows
The wealthy are attracted to the Emirates for its zero income tax, golden visa, luxury lifestyle, and easy connectivity by local carriers
Programme will bring analysts and thought leaders from the investing community together
Dubai's premier business event centre created 69,000 jobs last year
It was presumed to cover around 20-25 per cent of trade in local currency initially
Nutrical sees opportunity in need for transparency, traceability, and safety in food options