UAE: Thinnest, lightest, foldable smartphone launched; price, availability revealed

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 8:30 PM

Chinese electronics consumer major Honor on Thursday launched the thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone Magic V2 in the UAE, pricing it at Dh6,899.

Weighing only 231g and measuring 9.9mm in thickness when folded, the new smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and five cameras.

Pre-orders will run from February 2 to 8 through its website as well as Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Amazon, noon and Etisalat by e&. Buyers will get free gifts worth Dh4,744, including Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra Headphones, Honor watch GS3, Magic V2 case and VIP Care+ includes a 24-month screen replacement warranty, an extended 30-day replacement guarantee, and an extended 24-month battery warranty.

It is available in black, purple, and a special version in black with a vegan leather back.

“We believe it will achieve significant success by exceeding consumers' expectations across the region, especially with existing users of foldable devices. With a folded design externally resembling the look and feel of traditional smartphones, Magic V2 makes foldable more practical and accessible,” said Mafeijian (Mr. House), CEO of Honor in the Gulf region.

Immersive user experience

The Magic V2’s five cameras are split between a triple rear camera setup and a dual front-facing camera setup, one on each display. The rear cameras include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP telephoto camera. The dual front-facing camera setup features two 16MP cameras and supports various capture modes.

Its OLED LTPO display offers an immersive user experience with support of 1.07 billion colours along with dimming minimises eye strain.

As competition is consistently heating up in the electronics consumer segment, smartphone producers are increasingly AI technologies to stay ahead of the game. In July 2023, Honor launched 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G in the UAE and region, packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for enhanced experience to shoot and edit videos for social media.

South Korean major Samsung also launched the latest variants of its S series – S24 – which is packed with new AI solutions. The smartphone hit the market on January 31. Depending on the storage capacity of the models, prices for the base models range between Dh3,199 and Dh3,499; Plus has been priced between Dh3,899 and Dh4,399; while Ultra will cost between Dh5,099 and Dh6,599.

