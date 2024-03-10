UAE smart home market to grow at more than 10% a year

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 4:40 PM

The smart home market in the UAE is forecasted to achieve a revenue of $76.4 million by the year 2024, a study showed.

According to data from Statista.com, the market is expected to grow at a yearly rate of 10.49 per cent between 2024 and 2028 is anticipated, resulting in a projected market volume of $113.8 million by 2028.

The household penetration rate is projected to increase from 15.7 per cent in 2024 to 22.9 per cent by 2028, Statista.com data showed.

To cash in on this trend, Philips launched HomelD, a new application to connect all home devices. HomelD offers next to culinary tips also tips & tricks on your kitchen of coffee machine, with dedicated support for help.

In the new HomelD app you can:

Connect your kitchen and coffee machines from Philips easily with access to your connected devices everywhere.

Join a community of cooks with content and recipes in just one tap. Discover coffee recipes and barista tips, to help you level up your go-to hot drinks.

Access easily features, guidance, manuals, and support, including a tips & tricks carousel for your home device. The HomelD app is the go-to place for guidance on getting the most out of your home appliances.

HomelD will replace the NutrU app (Kitchen+) for kitchen appliances and the Coffee+ App for coffee machines. The app will launch in 70+ countries and includes airfryers, blenders & juicers, air cookers, all-in-one cookers, kitchen machines, pasta makers, rice cookers and coffee IViachines.

May Buhaisi, Versuni Middle East Marketing Lead says; “HomelD will help our Philips brand to continue its innovation in domestic appliances, making cooking easier and blending it with the numerous recipes made available for users.

Currently, the average revenue per installed smart home market is estimated to be $239.10.

“The UAE is experiencing a surge in demand for smart home technology, driven by the country’s focus on innovation and luxury living,” Statista.com said.