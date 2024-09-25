UAE: Schools are a hotspot for data security risks this academic year

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 5:22 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 5:23 PM

Ever thought about how your child’s back-to-school excitement might pose a risk to your data? Amidst the buzz of new notebooks and fresh beginnings, a hidden threat often goes unnoticed: the jeopardy facing your family’s data security, studies show.

As students return to classrooms, the surge in digital activity introduces significant security challenges for schools, students, and parents. With classrooms increasingly relying on digital tools, back-to-school season has become a prime target for cybercriminals.

“Cybercriminals are aware that families are often distracted during back-to-school season,” says Kevin Reed, chief information security officer at Acronis. “With the chaos of school preparations, families are less likely to scrutinize suspicious emails, secure their accounts with strong passwords, or be cautious about the apps their children use.”

This distraction creates an ideal environment for cybercriminals who may send phishing emails disguised as legitimate communications from schools or educational apps, tricking parents and students into sharing sensitive information. Malware disguised as educational resources can infect devices, potentially compromising personal and financial data.

The growing threat landscape

The shift towards digital learning, accelerated by the pandemic, has introduced new vulnerabilities. Schools and educational institutions, with their extensive data and often weak cybersecurity defenses, are frequent targets for cyberattacks. Students using unsecured school Wi-Fi networks may inadvertently bring malware into their homes, potentially affecting business networks, especially with the rise of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies.

“Children today are using devices more than ever,” says Divya Rajan, a Dubai-based parent of a six-year-old. “I see kids on their tablets and laptops for everything, from assignments to communicating with teachers. It has now become tougher to monitor the apps they use or manage their screen time.”

Many educational platforms request personal information — emails, passwords, even credit card details. Parents trust these platforms to be safe, but they aren’t always. Incorporating digital tools like learning management systems, cloud storage, and online collaboration platforms increases the risk of data breaches.

Increased vulnerabilities with inadequate security measures

Another growing concern is the use of unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, especially when students or parents connect to school platforms from cafes, malls, or public libraries. “Many parents don’t realise how vulnerable these networks are,” warns Reed. “Cybercriminals can easily intercept data sent over an unsecured network.”

Divya Rajan (left) and Kevin Reed, chief information security officer at Acronis.

A report by the Boston Consulting Group reveals that 44 per cent of children are online for three to five hours daily, with eight per cent online “always.” This high level of connectivity makes them particularly susceptible to cyber threats. Many students use personal devices for educational purposes, which can expose school networks to increased risk if these devices are not properly secured.

Ransomware creators exploit children’s personal information, including sensitive medical data which can have severe consequences if publicly released after ransom demands are unmet. The threat is not limited to older students; even young children’s devices can be compromised. For instance, malware was discovered on a tablet intended for young children, prompting Walmart to remove the product from its online store due to security concerns.

Why are schools prime target for cyberattacks?

Amidst the excitement of social interactions, students creating new accounts, sharing personal details, and downloading apps create opportunities for cybercriminals. Children’s impulsive online behaviour especially while playing games and their limited internet safety knowledge make them particularly vulnerable.

Moreover, even innocent searches can be traps. For instance, Security Hero found that two-thirds of popular pop-culture search terms can lead to malware-infected sites. Alarmingly, nearly 80 per cent of search results for “Taylor Swift” were potentially contaminated.

Mitigating these risks To safeguard your family from cyberthreats, it’s crucial to implement comprehensive security measures. Here are some practical steps recommended by Acronis experts: ● Monitor Online Activities and Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN): Keep track of your children’s online activities and install a VPN on their devices to encrypt internet traffic and protect data. ● Establish Separate Networks: Create a distinct wireless network for your children to prevent malware from spreading to critical work/ personal systems. ● Educate Your Children: Teach your children about cybersecurity, the risk of sharing personal information online and recognising phishing attempts. ● Use Strong Passwords and Two-Factor Authentication: Protect all accounts with strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. ● Install Parental Controls: Use parental control software to monitor app usage and block harmful content. ● Be Cautious with Public Wi-Fi: Avoid using public Wi-Fi for sensitive activities. Opt for mobile data or secure networks whenever possible. ● Implement Data Backup and Recovery: Regularly backup important data and have recovery options ready in case of a breach or data loss. ● Employ Robust Anti-Malware Tools: Use up-to-date anti-malware software to detect and neutralize threats.

As the school year kicks off, staying vigilant and implementing these measures will help protect your family’s data. As Divya shares, “It’s not just about keeping our kids safe outside anymore; it’s about keeping them safe online too.”