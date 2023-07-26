UAE: Pre-order for Samsung's new foldable phone starts; buyers to get Dh1,200 worth of gifts

Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 6:04 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 6:06 PM

Pre-orders for Samsung’s newly-launched fifth-generation Galaxy foldable mobile phones – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 – have been launched in the UAE following the official launch of the new gadgets in Seoul on Wednesday.

The new gadgets will be available in the country after August 10, 2023, said Eros Group, distributor of Samsung in the UAE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 with 256 GB storage capacity will be sold for Dh3,899, and 512 GB will cost Dh4,349. Both variants will come with 8GB of RAM.

While Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with 12GB RAM, 1TB storage will cost Dh8,149; 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will be priced at Dh6,799; and 12 GB RAM with 512 GB storage variant will cost Dh7,249.

“Eros customers can be among the first to get their hands on these cutting-edge foldable smartphones. As an added benefit, pre-order customers may also be eligible for exclusive offers or special promotions,” said Rajat Asthana, COO, Eros Group.

“For every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5, customers will receive gifts worth up to Dh1,200, including Anker Fast Charging Adapter, Samsung Care+, enhanced trade-in and free model upgrades. Shoppers will pay for 256 GB and get 512 GB and then pay for 512GB and get 1 TB,” he added.

The South Korean giant commands a 40 per cent market of the UAE mobile market, he said.

“Foldables market has been growing at a fair clip. The launch of Samsung Fold and Flip is targeted at new and existing users of foldable with improved specifications on performance and camera and new form design,” Asthana said.

