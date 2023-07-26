UAE: Pre-order for Samsung's new foldable phone starts; buyers to get Dh1,200 worth of gifts

The courts recorded a 692% increase in value of cases across all divisions during the first half of 2023
Pre-orders for Samsung’s newly-launched fifth-generation Galaxy foldable mobile phones – Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 – have been launched in the UAE following the official launch of the new gadgets in Seoul on Wednesday.
The new gadgets will be available in the country after August 10, 2023, said Eros Group, distributor of Samsung in the UAE.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 with 256 GB storage capacity will be sold for Dh3,899, and 512 GB will cost Dh4,349. Both variants will come with 8GB of RAM.
While Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with 12GB RAM, 1TB storage will cost Dh8,149; 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will be priced at Dh6,799; and 12 GB RAM with 512 GB storage variant will cost Dh7,249.
“Eros customers can be among the first to get their hands on these cutting-edge foldable smartphones. As an added benefit, pre-order customers may also be eligible for exclusive offers or special promotions,” said Rajat Asthana, COO, Eros Group.
“For every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5, customers will receive gifts worth up to Dh1,200, including Anker Fast Charging Adapter, Samsung Care+, enhanced trade-in and free model upgrades. Shoppers will pay for 256 GB and get 512 GB and then pay for 512GB and get 1 TB,” he added.
The South Korean giant commands a 40 per cent market of the UAE mobile market, he said.
“Foldables market has been growing at a fair clip. The launch of Samsung Fold and Flip is targeted at new and existing users of foldable with improved specifications on performance and camera and new form design,” Asthana said.
ALSO READ:
The courts recorded a 692% increase in value of cases across all divisions during the first half of 2023
Dubai’s real estate market on a trajectory to achieve about Dh300 billion in sales this year
Filing returns are compulsory and sales proceeds to India
Multiply Group is seeing more value accretive acquisition opportunities emerge globally
As part of the roadshow, the chamber hosted two Expand North Star pitch competitions in Shanghai and Shenzhen
The government expenditures stood at Dh92.5 billion, figures showed
Sharjah records Dh549.4 million worth of property transactions in first half of 2023
Partnership will see both companies cooperate to conduct joint studies