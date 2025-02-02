UAE: Now, donate high-protein food bars to war zones and track its journey

Donors of high-protein food bars can now track their contributions from production to disaster zones, ensuring they reach those in need through a new platform.

An app, 'Track Your Impact', has been launched ahead of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, which will likely begin on March 1. The app is designed to transform how humanitarian aid is delivered and tracked, providing donors with real-time updates on how their contributions are making an impact.

It was developed by the social enterprise E2G FOOD (Eat-2-Grow) in collaboration with the Dubai branch of the global tech firm SASI.

Having already donated nearly 30,000 ready-to-eat food bars to disaster-hit regions across the Middle East, Africa, and the United States, E2G FOOD is leveraging technology to provide transparency and give confidence to donors, from individuals to NGOs and corporate sponsors.

How the tracking works?

The platform offers a seamless three-step tracking system: recording production, monitoring transit, and confirming final delivery, all updated in real-time for donors.

Pete Henderson, CEO of E2G FOOD, said the app is about more than just delivering food. He explained that 'Track Your Impact' is a consumer-facing app supported by back-end apps that send automated notifications to donors at relevant stages.

Henderson said, "This works through a three-step tracking system that records production, transit, and delivery based on a QR code. The code is scanned when the bars leave the manufacturing facility and go into transit. When the consignments reach local partners on the ground, the QR code is scanned once again, and this information is uploaded to 'Track Your Impact'. Local partners then capture photos of the distribution of the FOOD bars to the beneficiaries, which are also uploaded to the app."

He highlighted that having seen first-hand the devastation that struck communities during crises; he wanted to create a solution that not only saved lives but also did so transparently and with real impact.

"This brings transparency to the donation ecosystem and allows donors to see the journey of their contributions. For as little as around Dh8—the cost of one FOOD bar and less than a cup of coffee—users can make a tangible impact. The app provides real-time updates on local campaigns and creates auditable records of actions and deliveries, ensuring confidence for individuals, NGOs, and large-scale donors alike," he added.

Donors contribute Dh8

The developers also explained that SASI was created for organisations to manage data and communications in areas with low-tech infrastructure.

"Our technology provides donors and other stakeholders with valuable transparency to increase confidence, engagement, and support for humanitarian projects. As such, we were excited to work with E2G FOOD and kickstart this project by donating the configuration of their tracking platform for their donors to track their donations, from the point of purchase to the end impact", said Yumeho Sekiya, VP of International Affairs at SASI. The app's wider functionalities include a live news feed, the ability to share campaigns with loved ones, a dedicated donor profile showcasing total impact in FOOD bars, monetary donations alongside continual impact (monthly) and moments of impact (one-off donations). Sekiya reiterated partners receiving donations can also upload images of the FOOD being enjoyed in the community, which are automatically shared with donors. Building a community of givers Indika Maligaspe, Technology Advisor for E2G FOOD and developer of the consumer-facing Track Your Impact app said, "We are building a community of givers, our FOODIES, and hope to incentivise users to continue to engage and donate." The bars are explained to be made with quality ingredients, including dates, oats, nuts, and nature's superfood spirulina—a blue-green microalgae containing key nutrients. Spirulina is high in protein and helps maintain a healthy immune system. Henderson added, "Every food bar counts in the fight against hunger. We're asking individuals, businesses, and organisations to join us in creating a more nutritious and transparent world. It's time to work together to leverage the power of technology and feed the world more nutritiously whilst tracking our impact, one FOOD bar at a time."