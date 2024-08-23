UAE: These new laptops can handle 40 trillion operations per second

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 2:14 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 3:06 PM

CPUs are ancient. GPUs are so passe. Move over folks, it’s time for the next gen – the NPU (neural processing unit).

NPUs are capable of handling more than 40 trillion operations per second (yes you read that right), and are at the heart of the new Surface laptops that Microsoft launched in the UAE this week. Pre-orders for the devices, with prices starting from Dh3,999, have already begun and will be available in stores from September 27.

Microsoft announced the general availability of the all-new Surface Pro and the all-new Surface Laptop to empower users in the UAE to unlock new experiences and accelerate their Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation journey. The devices are part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs portfolio, a new category of Windows PCs designed for AI.

Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. Apart from the NPUs, based on the new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors from Qualcomm, the devices also feature all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models, Copilot+ PCs are designed to achieve a level of performance never seen before. They also come with a host of cutting-edge features including Recall, which enables users to instantly find anything that they have seen on their PC; Cocreator, which generates and refines AI images in real time; and Live Captions, which instantly translates any live or pre-recorded video from 44 languages, including Arabic, into English.

Adam Labancz, Surface Category Manager at Microsoft UAE, said that the new Surface devices have been designed for students, professionals and enthusiasts, looking to enhance their productivity by the power of AI experiences we have never seen before. “Over the past year, we have seen an incredible pace of AI transformation with solutions such as Microsoft Copilot allowing us to do things that we never dreamed possible – and now, we begin a new chapter of AI innovation by introducing our first-ever Copilot+ PCs from Surface.”