UAE issues Microsoft alert: Users urged to update devices, avoid 139 vulnerabilities

Some of these vulnerabilities have been actively exploited, the country's Cyber Security Council has said

by

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:46 PM

The UAE's Cyber Security Council has urged Microsoft users to update their devices in order to avoid more than 100 vulnerabilities.

The authority said in an alert today that Microsoft released 139 security updates across various products. They include Windows, Office, .NET, Azure, and more.


The authority added that some of the vulnerabilities that have now been addressed were critical and have been actively exploited.

Last week, the authority issued an alert for Samsung users to update their devices after the tech giant released security updates addressing some vulnerabilities.

These vulnerabilities were found in major flagship models. This update includes patches from Google's Android Security Bulletin July 2024 and additional fixes from Samsung. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to a device or steal data.

Web Desk


