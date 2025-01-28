UAE: How firms are using AI to improve diagnosis by up to 99%, enhance patient care

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the healthcare industry by enhancing medical equipment, improving diagnostic accuracy, and streamlining patient care. At Arab Health 2025, several UAE healthcare authorities showcased AI-driven innovations.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), for instance, introduced an AI-powered virtual employee. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) unveiled smart auditing systems for health facility engineering and AI-based biometric analysis for preventive healthcare.

In addition to the contributions from local healthcare authorities, medical technology companies also highlighted AI-integrated solutions, reinforcing the growing role of technology in shaping the future of healthcare.

AI-powered medical innovations

Philips introduced a range of AI-driven healthcare solutions designed to optimise workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance patient outcomes. A standout innovation was its helium-free MRI system featuring AI-enabled smart reading, which automates disease reporting, improves global access to precision diagnosis, and supports sustainability.

The company also launched AI-powered CT solutions that enhance imaging workflows, improve scan quality, minimise radiation exposure, and expedite treatment—reducing the need for multiple scans.

Philips' MRI system

Siemens Healthineers introduced a quantum and AI-powered CT scanner alongside a sustainable helium-free MRI platform, pushing the boundaries of AI-assisted medical imaging.

Meanwhile, GE Healthcare showcased a handheld ultrasound scanner, as small as a smartphone, enabling remote diagnostics. Samir Thakkar, product manager for GE, emphasised its importance, especially in areas with limited medical infrastructure. “The readings can be viewed on a phone, tablet, or laptop and sent directly to hospitals. These devices are life savers,” he said.

GE's handheld ultrasound scanner

AI's diagnostics accuracy

Industry experts highlighted AI’s exceptional accuracy, with some algorithms achieving up to 99 per cent precision in diagnostics. Although AI simplifies the operation of medical devices, it is still important to have doctors interpret results, noted Thakkar.

"AI delivers highly accurate readings, but doctors must analyse and validate them," he added. Eamon Al Sikafi, commercial counsellor of Life Sciences at Enterprise Ireland, said: "AI-powered machines help detect diseases at earlier stages, reducing severe cases and allowing doctors to intervene sooner," he said. Eamon Al Sikafi Regarding AI's impact on reducing human error, Al Sikafi pointed out its data-driven precision. "AI analyses vast datasets from medical studies and patient cases, achieving accuracy levels in the 99th percentile. This has led to significantly improved patient outcomes." Looking ahead, experts predict AI will play an even greater role in enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality. "AI-powered tools will enable faster diagnoses, personalised treatment plans, and improved healthcare delivery worldwide," said Al Sikafi.