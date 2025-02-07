UAE, France to build 1-gigawatt AI data centre: What we know about this mega tech project

The UAE-France agreement was inked as global experts began debating the threats and promise of AI at a gathering in Paris on Thursday and Friday
France's President Emmanuel Macron and President Sheikh Mohamed. Photo: AFP
In a big move into the global future of artificial intelligence (AI), the UAE is collaborating with France to develop a 1GW AI data centre.
The UAE will invest billions of euros into the mega 'campus' that is set to become the largest such AI facility in Europe, the French presidency said on Thursday.
The announcement comes soon after President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Paris for a state visit. The establishment of the centre was part of a larger AI agreement signed between the Emirati leader and French President Emmanuel Macron.
"The two leaders expressed their desire to create a strategic partnership in the field of AI and committed to exploring collaborations on projects and investments supporting the development of the AI value chain," a joint Franco-Emirati statement said.
AI data centres are slated to stock data and provide the enormous energy required for the new technology.
The UAE-France agreement was inked as global experts began debating the threats and promise of AI at a gathering in Paris on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a summit of world leaders on the fast-moving technology.
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Here's what we know about this artificial intelligence investment:
The centre will be the core of a new AI "campus" and will have up to a gigawatt of capacity, "which represents investments of 30 to 50 billion euros", the French presidency said in a statement.
The two governments said the investments would be in both French and Emirati AI. It will include:
Based on the UAE Government's statement on state-run news agency WAM, the '1GW AI Campus' will be built in France.
The French government earlier on Thursday said it had located 35 sites to host AI data centres.
An announcement on the first investments will be made at the Choose France summit later this year.
Considering the scope of activities and the size of infrastructure laid out in the UAE-France agreement, this collaboration highlights the "strength and dynamism" of the relationship between the two countries.
The two leaders agreed to closely monitor the development of these AI cooperation projects. The goal is to explore collaborations on projects and investments that support the development of the AI value chain.
Photo: Reuters
The February 10-11 summit aims to put France and Europe on the AI map as they try to rival the US and China, which have taken a lead on the energy-intensive technology.
Thousands are expected at the Paris event, which aims to find common ground on a technology that has upset many business sectors in less than two years -- as well as to keep France and Europe on the map as credible contenders in the AI race.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, WAM)
