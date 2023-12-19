UAE authority issues security alert for Apple users

Several firms exhibited their products at FinTech Accelerator Programme which showcased the accomplishments of this year’s shortlisted start-ups
Apple users in the UAE are urged to update their systems to the latest versions to prevent a 'potential leakage of confidential information', the country's Cybersecurity Council (CSC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday,
In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the CSC alerted residents to the new "urgent security updates" that Apple had released to address "several vulnerabilities across all its systems".
The security loopholes could allow hackers "to remotely execute commands, gain high-level privileges, or access sensitive information on affected systems", the CSC said.
To avoid any breaches, it's best to update Apple products' operating systems — from iOS for iPhones to watchOS for Apple watches.
Here are the latest versions, for your reference:
