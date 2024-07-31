UAE authority alerts residents of significant security updates from Apple

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:14 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 1:15 PM

Apple has released some major security updates for its devices, addressing various vulnerabilities impacting iOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS devices.

The UAE Cyber Security Council recommended residents, using Apple devices, to apply the security updates released by the tech giant and to circulate the information to other users.

iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 were released for the latest generation iPhone and iPad devices with fixes for 35 security defects that could lead to authentication and policy bypasses, unexpected application termination or system shutdown, information disclosure, denial-of-service (DoS), and memory leaks.

Apple resolved the flaws by adding more restrictions and user prompts and by improving checks, data protections, state management, and validation.

Most of the fixes were also included in iOS 16.7.9 and iPadOS 16.7.9 updates, which are rolling out for older iPhone and iPad devices.

In a statement the company said:

For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available.