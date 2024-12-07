UAE: Apple announces new store in Al Ain, set to open in 2025

Photo: Reuters

Apple on Saturday announced that another store – its fifth – will open in the UAE in 2025. The tech giant said that the new store will be located in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, Tim Cook, the CEO said, "The UAE is home to an incredible community of creators, innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs, and we’re excited to keep growing our teams, supporting local businesses, and strengthening our ties with our customers here."

Located in the city of Al Ain, the newest Apple Store will offer an engaging shopping and learning experience for customers from across the region, while showcasing Apple’s most innovative products.

"We’re thrilled to open our newest store in Abu Dhabi and to keep sharing the magic of Apple with even more people,” Cook added.