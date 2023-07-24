Twitter website replaces iconic logo with 'X' in rebranding move

By AFP Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 1:44 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 2:31 PM

Twitter launched its new logo Monday, ditching the blue bird on its website for an X as part of a wider rebranding.

The social media network's site now shows the company's new logo: a black X on a white background.

