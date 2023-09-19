'Thrilled to join community': Indian PM Modi now on WhatsApp Channels

whatsapp, spam, social media, bulk messaging, whatsapp business

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 4:32 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 4:46 PM

WhatsApp users can get all updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the PM has now joined the recently launched feature of the social media platform.

Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined the WhatsApp Channels.

“Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let’s stay connected here! Here’s a picture from the new Parliament building…” he said in his first post on WhatsApp Channels.

Launching the official Indian Cricket Team WhatsApp Channel, BCCI, said, “The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October."

Commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, actress and entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with WhatsApp for the launch of WhatsApp Channels. This platform provides me with an exciting opportunity to connect with those who are interested in various aspects of my life, be it my work in the film industry or my ventures in the business world, all of which I am deeply passionate about."

Vijay Deverakonda, commenting on the launch of WhatsApp Channels, said, “I am launching my Channel on WhatsApp today. Excited to share some great sneak peeks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content with my boys and girls across the country. And the best part is that it's as simple as sending a message.”

Launching his WhatsApp Channel, global music sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, stated, “WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls, not just with people close to me but my larger extended community. Who knows the next time I’m performing at Coachella or go on tour, people on my WhatsApp Channel will be the first to know.”

Meta on September 13 launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries to deliver a private way to receive updates.

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg shared a post and captioned it, “Today we're starting to roll out WhatsApp Channels globally and adding thousands of new channels that people can follow in WhatsApp. You can find Channels in the new 'Updates' tab.”

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organisations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

With Channels, WhatsApp’s goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.

Channels can be found in a new tab called ‘Updates’ - where you’ll find the Status and channels you choose to follow.

The following updates will be introduced on the messaging app:

Enhanced Directory - WhatsApp users can find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on the number of followers.

Reactions – One can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.

Editing – Soon admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.

Forwarding - Whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.

ALSO READ: