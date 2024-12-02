Still using older iPhones? WhatsApp to drop support for iPhone 5s, 6, 6 Plus starting May 2025

Starting May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will not support iPhones running iOS versions older than 15.1. This change means that users with older iPhone models, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, will be unable to use the popular messaging app on their devices.

Currently, WhatsApp supports devices running Android 5.0 and newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 and later. However, as part of its ongoing efforts to align with the latest technological advancements, WhatsApp will be phasing out support for older operating systems.

Android users will not be affected by this update and can continue using WhatsApp as usual.

Users with newer iPhone models — those that can update to iOS 15.1 or beyond—will continue to have access to the app, as long as they are running the latest available software updates.

WhatsApp emphasised that this move is aimed at optimising the app’s performance, ensuring it remains compatible with the newest features and innovations in mobile technology.

WhatsApp's official website explains that discontinuing support for older devices allows the platform to focus on maintaining compatibility with modern systems, so it can "support newer ones and keep up with the latest advances in technology".

What happens if your operating system is no longer supported

If you're using an affected device, you'll need to either upgrade to a newer iPhone or update to the latest iOS version (if possible) to continue using WhatsApp after the May 2025 deadline.

WhatsApp has stated on its website, “Before we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified in WhatsApp and reminded several times to upgrade.”

For those with newer iPhone models, even if you're running an iOS version earlier than 15.1, you’ll still be able to update to the latest iOS release and continue using WhatsApp once the change takes effect. To update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

