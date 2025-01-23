Samsung S25 Ultra in UAE: Features, price, release date announced; how to pre-order

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung unveiled its groundbreaking Galaxy S25 series, comprising the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on Wednesday, January 22. Let's take a look at its features, design, battery, camera upgrades, pricing, and availability in the UAE:

Design

The Galaxy S25 series builds on Samsung’s “Essential Design” ethos, which emphasises simplicity, impact, and emotion. The Galaxy S25 Ultra emerges as the pinnacle of this approach, boasting the slimmest, lightest, and most durable body in the Galaxy S series.

Constructed with titanium and the innovative Corning Gorilla Armor 2, the S25 Ultra achieves unparalleled durability. This proprietary glass-ceramic blend incorporates anti-reflective surface treatment, enhancing drop protection, scratch resistance, and clarity. The phone’s rounded edges ensure a comfortable grip while maintaining a sleek aesthetic identity.

Photo Credit: Tom's Guide

Camera: Photo and Video Upgrades

The Galaxy S25 series aims to set new benchmarks in mobile photography with its ProVisual Engine and advanced sensors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a revolutionary 50MP ultrawide sensor, an upgrade from its predecessor’s 12MP. This sensor captures extraordinary detail and vibrancy, while 10-bit HDR recording ensures rich colour depth, surpassing traditional 8-bit recording by fourfold.

Enhanced low-light video capabilities leverage advanced noise reduction, allowing seamless shooting in any lighting condition. Features like Virtual Aperture bring DSLR-like depth-of-field control to mobile photography, while Galaxy Log empowers users with precise colour grading for professional video production.

For creative enthusiasts, Samsung has introduced tools like Audio Eraser, which isolates and removes unwanted sounds from videos, and Portrait Studio, enabling realistic avatars and expressive filters. These features democratize professional-grade editing, making it accessible to all users.

Performance

At the heart of the Galaxy S25 series is the customised Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, co-developed with Qualcomm Technologies. This chipset delivers a 40 per cent boost in NPU performance, 37 per cent in CPU, and 30 per cent in GPU, enabling real-time on-device AI experiences and next-gen gaming with improved Ray Tracing and the Vulkan Engine.

Thermal management has also seen significant upgrades, with a 40 per cent larger vapor chamber and tailored thermal materials ensuring efficient heat dissipation even during intensive usage.

AI Integration

Powered by One UI 72, the Galaxy S25 series integrates AI at its core, offering personalized, context-aware experiences. Multimodal AI agents enable seamless interpretation of text, speech, images, and videos.

Key features include:

Circle to Search: Quickly recognises contact details, URLs, and more, facilitating instant actions.

Gemini AI Assistant: A versatile assistant that bridges Samsung and Google apps while supporting third-party integrations like Spotify.

Enhanced Natural Language Understanding: Enables intuitive interactions, such as searching for specific photos or adjusting settings with simple commands.

Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ feature 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, respectively, while the S25 Ultra is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery. The devices support both wired and wireless charging, with the S25+ and Ultra offering faster charging speeds for on-the-go users.

Colours and Variants

The Galaxy S25 series offers a range of stunning colour options: Galaxy S25 and S25+: Navy, Icy Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow, with online exclusives in Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Whitesilver, with online exclusives in Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jetgreen, and Titanium Pinkgold. Pricing and Availability in the UAE The Galaxy S25 series is priced as follows: Galaxy S25: Dh3,449 Galaxy S25+: Dh3,899 Galaxy S25 Ultra: Dh5,099 Pre-orders begin today (January 22), with official sales starting on February 7, 2025. Customers pre-ordering through Samsung’s website can enjoy a double storage upgrade offer. ALSO READ: Galaxy S25 Ultra, One UI 7 and more: What to expect from Samsung’s latest showcase