OpenAI's ChatGPT faces massive outage with thousands of users impacted

Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Friday night it is facing an issue that has resulted in its popular chatbot ChatGPT being unavailable.

The company said in a statement on its website that it was investigating the issue and working to restore functionality as soon as possible.

Over 19,403 users had been impacted by the outage as of 7.13pm ET (0013 GMT on Saturday), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.