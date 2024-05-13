OpenAI unveils new AI model, offers it for free

The visa will be similar to Schengen visa, allowing access to all six Gulf countries
ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Monday it would release a new AI model called GPT-4o, which reasons across voice, text and vision.
OpenAI's chief technology officer, Mira Murati, said, during a livestream event, that the new GPT-4o model would be offered for free because it is more efficient than the company's previous models.
OpenAI is under pressure to expand the user base of ChatGPT, its popular chatbot product that wowed the world with its ability to produce human-like written content and top-notch software code.
