OpenAI offers non-profits discounts on corporate ChatGPT product

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 6:56 PM Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:03 PM

OpenAI will offer discounts on corporate ChatGPT subscriptions to non-profit organisations, the Microsoft-backed firm said on Thursday, as it seeks to grow sales of its artificial intelligence product to enterprises.

Under the programme, large non-profits will be able to get 50 per cent off the enterprise-grade version of ChatGPT. Smaller non-profits using ChatGPT Team will pay $20 per month per user, instead of $25 or $30.

When OpenAI released the consumer-focused ChatGPT in November 2022, it set off frenzied use of generative AI in daily tasks from writing to coding and became the fastest application to acquire 100 million users.

Recently, the company has courted large organisations to buy its ChatGPT enterprise product, which it plans to make a bigger part of its revenue stream.

The company also announced on Thursday a partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

OpenAI has granted $250,000 to the IRC, a New York-based nonprofit that helps those affected by humanitarian crises, such as the war in Ukraine.

The funds will go towards developing an education chatbot built on OpenAI technology to assist educators in crisis zones.

Called aprendIA, it is currently being piloted in places such as Bangladesh and Nigeria, the IRC said.