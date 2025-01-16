Nintendo to release Switch 2 console in 2025

Thu, Jan 16, 2025 | Rajab 16, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

More information is expected to be released in an April livestream

Published: Thu 16 Jan 2025, 6:08 PM

Photo: AFP file

Nintendo will release the Switch 2 this year, a successor to its flagship Switch console that has sold almost 150 million units worldwide, the Japanese games giant said Thursday in a statement.

"The Nintendo Switch 2... will be released in 2025," the company wrote on its website, including a video showing the 2017-era Switch transforming into the new iteration of the gaming machine and trailing more information in an April livestream.

