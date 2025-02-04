New iPhone, MacBook Air: What to expect from Apple's spring event 2025

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major spring event, with several exciting product announcements expected. According to Tom's Guide, while details remain scarce, speculation is mounting about new devices, including a revamped iPhone SE 4, upgraded MacBook Air, refreshed iPads, and a HomePod with a display. Here's everything we can expect from the event:

iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to be the highlight of Apple’s spring lineup, potentially launching under the name iPhone 16E. This iteration would mark a significant overhaul of Apple's budget-friendly iPhone, featuring a 6.1-inch display—an upgrade from the previous 4.7-inch screen. Additionally, it could be the first Apple device to use an in-house modem and is expected to resemble the iPhone 14 in design.

Performance-wise, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature Apple Intelligence, making it one of the most capable budget smartphones on the market. Rumours indicate that pricing could start under $500, making it a strong contender in the affordable smartphone segment.

iPad 11 and iPad Air

Apple may also introduce updated iPads, including the iPad 11 and iPad Air. The iPad 11 is rumoured to feature Apple Intelligence capabilities, an in-house modem, and the powerful A17 Pro chip.

The iPad Air, on the other hand, is expected to receive a minor refresh. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests it will be powered by an M3 chip and come with a redesigned Magic Keyboard, enhancing its productivity features.

M4 MacBook Air

Another highly anticipated launch is the next-generation MacBook Air, expected to be powered by Apple's latest M4 chip. This upgrade will likely deliver improved performance, enhanced battery life, and better Apple Intelligence capabilities. Reports suggest that the M4 MacBook Air might be unveiled even before the spring event, possibly within the next few weeks.

HomePod with a Display

Apple's next HomePod is rumoured to be a game-changer. The third-generation HomePod could debut as early as March and feature a 6-to-7-inch OLED display, a first for the lineup. It is also expected to integrate both Siri and Apple Intelligence, offering advanced voice recognition and seamless connectivity with Apple Music and HomeKit devices. Beyond hardware, Apple is expected to roll out several software updates and features. A new iCloud feature, "Confetti," is rumoured to revamp Apple Calendar invites, though details remain unclear. Apple is also working on iOS 18.4, which could launch in April. The update is expected to bring significant improvements to Siri, including three key enhancements and expanded language support for Apple Intelligence. When could Apple's spring event take place? While Apple has yet to confirm an official date, reports suggest that the event could take place in April. It remains uncertain whether Apple will hold a full-fledged keynote or opt for a series of press releases, similar to its approach last year. Given the expected launch window for the iPhone SE 4, an April event seems likely.