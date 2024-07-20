E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Microsoft says about 8.5 million of its devices affected by CrowdStrike-related outage

Air passengers worldwide faced delays, flight cancellations and issues while checking in as airports and airlines were caught up in the IT outage

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 8:48 PM

A global tech outage that was related to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million Microsoft devices, Microsoft said in a blog on Saturday.

"We currently estimate that CrowdStrike's update affected 8.5 million Windows devices, or less than one percent of all Windows machines," it said in the blog.


CrowdStrike has helped develop a scalable solution that will help Microsoft's Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix, Microsoft said, adding that the tech giant had worked with both Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform to collaborate on the "most effective approaches."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Air passengers worldwide faced delays, flight cancellations and issues while checking in as airports and airlines were caught up in the IT outage that affected numerous industries ranging from banks to media companies.

ALSO READ:



More news from Business