Watch LIVE: Die-hard Apple fan unboxes iPhone 16; first buyers show off packages

The iPhone 16 has landed in the UAE and, today, Apple fans will finally get their hands on one — or more than a dozen of it.

iPhone release days are no ordinary days in the Emirates. Over the years, we have seen crowds camp out overnight outside Apple stores and endless queues snaking through mall corridors all day. To hear people buying 11 (or more) iPhones in one go is not unusual. Some go as far as travelling to Dubai from halfway around the world just to get the coveted device ahead of everyone else.

This year, however, Apple introduced smarter measures to keep the frenzy in check, including requiring online reservations, setting pickup times, and limiting purchases to two per Apple ID user. Nevertheless, barricades have been put up and security plans mapped out because — in spite of it all — crowds are still expected.

Khaleej Times’ teams are on the ground to capture the excitement, the happy tears, some frustration — and everything in between. Here’s the latest:

9.13am: New features, prices

Desert titanium has become a popular choice for purchasers as the colour was introduced for the first time this year in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, replacing blue.

In the iPhone lineup, customers are also eagerly awaiting the Apple Intelligence, a groundbreaking AI system that will be available in beta as a free software update next month.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Dh4,299, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Dh5,099 for its base model in the UAE.

9am: 'No Apple Store back home'

For Russian tourists Azat Dzhabarov, Evgenii parlikokosh, and Irina Ovcharenko, the closure of the Apple Store back home meant they flew to Dubai for the new releases.

The three friends travelled to UAE on September 12, and are planning to return today, with their iPhone Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in hand.

8.49am: Commuting to different malls

An Indian expat, AR Rehman has reserved 4 iPhones, and has already received 3 of them from Dubai Mall. With these in hand, he will receive his fourth from the Mall of the Emirates at 5.30pm.

8.45am: One lucky buyer

People with reservations continue to wait to take home their new devices. The Apple Store at Yas Mall remains empty, with only one fortunate customer having exited so far, proudly taking his purchase. A strict protocol appears to be in place, with access controlled to ensure smooth process. Hundreds of fans are waiting outside to glance at the recent reveal from Apple, hoping to be among the next few to be allowed inside.

8.36am: Die-hard Apple fan

Khalid Almehairi offered us a glimpse into his impressive lineup of Apple products.

The citizen, who upgrades his collection with the new releases every year also showed us a look at the "satisfying" unboxing of his iPhone 16 Pro Max. Watch it here:

8.25am: From airport to Apple store

Turkish siblings Berk and Burcu Senay arrived in Dubai 3 hours ago, flying in from Turkey to Abu Dhabi solely for purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple's newest phones would've cost them "around Dh12,000 with taxes" in Turkey, the duo says, deciding to get their tech in Dubai instead.

According to research published in 2022, Turkey replaced Brazil for the most expensive iPhone in the world.

The two are all smiles, planning to fly back home today, new iPhones in tow.

8.18am: Buyers all smiles

At Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, Samar Iqbal is among the first to receive a phone. He bought the phone for himself.

"I am so delighted to be the first one to get my hands on the phone," said Iqbal.

8.13am: First buyer in!

Hilal Raza is the first customer to purchase an iPhone at Dubai Mall. Time for a change, Raza said, as he bought the iPhone 16 Pro Max, an upgrade from his previous iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Pakistani expat is waiting to get home, so he can unbox it with his mother. Watch a video here:

7.58am: Family time at the iPhone launch

Sayed Fawaz, an Indian expat, is eagerly waiting with his family in Dubai Mall to get his hands on the new phone.

Fawaz was the first person to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max released last year. He is now waiting to buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max in desert titanium colour for his wife. Fawaz is looking forward to the new AI features, and the loyal Apple customer claims "nothing can beat iOS."

7.42am: Time for a change

Hilal Raza, a Pakistani expat, reserved the iPhone 16 Pro Max on September 13, going for the desert titanium design. For this loyal customer, the iPhone 16 came just in time as he wanted a change from his 13 Pro Max.

7.37am: Here since 5am

Saquib Hassan, an iPhone enthusiast, arrived at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi as early as 5am to pick up his pre-ordered phones, which he reserved on September 13. Here's the proof of his reservation: