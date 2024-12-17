Is the HUAWEI Mate X6 the best foldable yet? Here’s why it might be

With its ultra-durable construction, stunning displays, powerful camera system, and advanced multitasking capabilities, it sets a new standard for what a foldable phone can be

Despite being hailed as the next big thing in smartphones, foldable devices have yet to fully capture the mainstream audience, even after more than half a decade on the market. While the premium price tag is often cited as a major deterrent, it doesn't entirely explain the full picture. The real issue lies in the lack of refinement. Many foldables still come with significant compromises, from added heft and shorter battery life to underwhelming cameras. But Huawei seems determined to change that narrative with the Mate X6. This new foldable is a clear departure from the status quo—nothing about it feels like a compromise. With sleek design, powerful specs, and a focus on performance, the Mate X6 proves that foldable can finally rival, or even surpass, traditional flagship smartphones.

From Kunlun Glass to Rocket Steel

The Mate X6's exterior screen is protected by 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass, with a re-engineered glass network structure. This glass is now 25 times more durable against drops. The interior display is reinforced with a carbon fibre plate, boosting stiffness by 65 per cent. Paired with an aviation-grade aluminium middle frame, this phone shrugs off daily wear and tear with ease. The frame itself is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium, offering a 37 per cent increase in material strength for exceptional resistance to compression and bending.

At its core lies an advanced multi-dimensional hinge, which is a feat of precision engineering. It reduces the hinge's folding thickness by 12 per cent and the unfolded thickness by 14 per cent, delivering a slimmer profile without sacrificing strength. Made from 100 per cent Rocket Steel, the hinge boasts a 27 per cent increase in strength, ensuring it can endure countless folds. From its Kunlun Glass exterior to its aerospace-grade frame and innovative hinge design, this device is built to last. The Mate X6 is sleek and sturdy.

Ultra Chroma Camera: Unmatched Colour and Clarity

The HUAWEI Mate X6 packs a powerful camera system that offers unprecedented colour accuracy, detailed macros, and pro-level control. The Mate X6 employs 1.50 million spectral channels that bring a 120 per cent improvement in colour reproduction accuracy. It captures true-to-life skin tones, vibrant clothing, and natural scenery even in challenging lighting. What you see is what you get, in every shot.

The Macro Telephoto lens on the Mate X6 takes unprecedented versatility to foldable phones. This lens delivers incredible flexibility for both macro and telephoto shots. It's the first foldable phone to support a 5cm telephoto macro lens, offering impressive detail even at a distance. The 50MP main camera on the Mate X6 features a 10-size adjustable physical aperture ranging from F1.0 to F4.0, giving you total control over depth of field and light intake.

Three Apps at Once with Live-multitasking

A big folding screen leaves ample space for your tasks allowing you to get more done in less time. But the Mate X6 takes it up a notch with live multitasking. It allows you to run up to 3 apps simultaneously with the screen unfolded in the expanded view. Even if you choose the expand one app, the other two will remain open alongside it and you can quickly switch between them just by sliding. It's multitasking at its best. If you are in an online meeting, you can open your work document and chat with your colleagues at the same time.

The EMUI 15 also adds a fun touch to the overall experience. It features a new Emoji Crush theme with 3D emojis on the lock screen AOD interface that emote in different expressions according to the user's operations – clicking, shaking, or tilting the device produces changes in the emoji's moods and causing them to collide and roll playfully across the screen. It’s a quirky little touch that adds personality to your phone.

Brilliant Dual OLED Displays

Now, the biggest reason to get a folding phone is the big screen. And the Mate X6 offers two of those. HUAWEI Mate X6 is equipped with HUAWEI X-TrueTM Display technology, which creates high-definition, high-brightness, high-refresh, and high-fidelity display

The phone features a 6.45-inch OLED external screen with a 2440×1080 resolution and a colossal 7.93-inch OLED internal display with an even higher 2440×2240 resolution. Both screens deliver exceptional clarity, vibrant colours, and crisp details. The external display has a peak brightness of 2500 nits, while the internal display hits a peak of 1800 nits. This ensures great visibility, even in direct sunlight. And with an adaptive refresh rate on both screens that adjusts between 1-120Hz based on what you're doing, you'll experience ultra-smooth visuals. The display is exceptionally good, whether you are using the phone open or closed.

Orbit-Inspired Design

The design of the HUAWEI Mate X6 draws inspiration from star orbits. HUAWEI Mate X6 is lightweight, slim, and extremely durable, measuring only 9.85mm thick when folded, and 4.6 mm unfolded. The Nebula Gray edition features a Micro-Nano 3D Topography finish crafted from Vagen Fiber, a material derived from aerospace-grade S-grade glass fibre combined with high-performance bulletproof vest materials. This new material combines the lightness and strength of glass fibre and the toughness and durability of bulletproof vests.

In addition to the striking Nebula Gray, the Mate X6 is available in two ultra-thin plain leather options: Nebula Red and Black. The leather material is soft to the touch but also dustproof and resistant to fingerprints.

The HUAWEI Mate X6 is a remarkable step forward for foldable smartphones. With its ultra-durable construction, stunning displays, powerful camera system, and advanced multitasking capabilities, it sets a new standard for what a foldable phone can be.