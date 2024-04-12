iPhone users in 92 countries get spyware attack warning from Apple

Brent futures fall 1.2%, WTI down 1%
Apple sent notifications to iPhone users in 92 countries, warning that they may have been the target of mercenary spyware attacks, TechCrunch reports.
"Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," the message read.
Apple's alert went on to share additional information about the incident.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously," the alert continued.
Apple explained that it couldn't provide any information about what prompted the message out of concern that additional information would help attackers avoid future detection. The company uses internal information and investigations to pinpoint attacks.
ALSO READ:
Brent futures fall 1.2%, WTI down 1%
Investors are boosting gold holdings amid uncertainty over election outcomes
The lender had total assets of 1.237 trillion riyals as of the end of March
ICD and Brookfield will retain a combined 51% equity interest
Practice blends heritage with innovation
Non-oil sector's growth is anticipated to stay robust
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs ADFD's Executive Committee meeting
Last year, the UAE pledged over $50 billion to support Turkey