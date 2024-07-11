iPhone 16 to be shipped soon: Apple aims to send out 90 million units this year

A felony conviction could disrupt Boeing's ability to secure government contracts such as those with the US military
Ninety million iPhone 16 will be shipped in the second half of the year, Apple has announced.
The company has told suppliers and partners that it is targeting about 10 per cent growth in shipments of the new iPhone compared to previous models, according to a person familiar with the matter.
According to Bloomberg News Agency, about 81 million iPhone 15s phones were shipped in the second half of 2023.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The company is confident that adding some Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone 16 will help boost demand when the model goes on sale later this year, people familiar with the matter said.
The upcoming iPhone 16 has been trending on social media over the past few days, with supposed leaks giving Netizens an idea of what to expect.
While the tech giant hasn't confirmed a release date yet, it has been customary for new iPhone devices to be launched in the month of September.
The iPhone 16 is rumoured to feature a new power-efficient display, better zoom lenses, an action button, and several new AI-powered features. (Read more about the leaks here.)
ALSO READ:
A felony conviction could disrupt Boeing's ability to secure government contracts such as those with the US military
David Ellison, the 41-year-old tech scion, will become chairman and chief executive of the new Paramount
Those with revenue up to Dh3 million can benefit from corporate tax exemption for the tax years ending on or before December 31, 2026
He was among the first few businessmen in the UAE who were granted Golden Visa in 2019
Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl