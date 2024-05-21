Integrating AI with blockchain to create smart, connected ecosystems

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 8:25 PM

Integrating AI with blockchain technology will enable secure and transparent data sharing, while AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) will give rise to smart, connected ecosystems that can adapt and optimise in real-time, an industry veteran said.

“Advancements in natural language processing, such as sophisticated language models and multilingual capabilities, will revolutionise human-machine interactions, enabling seamless communication and understanding across languages and cultures. Computer vision and deep learning techniques will enhance object recognition, image and video analysis, and augmented reality applications, aiding healthcare, retail, and entertainment industries,” Arjun Prasad, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at QX Labs AI, said.

Explainable AI and the development of ethical AI frameworks will help build trust and transparency in AI systems. As AI becomes more pervasive in decision-making processes, the ability to interpret and understand the reasoning behind AI predictions will be essential for accountability and fairness. “Democratising AI through low-code/no-code platforms and AI-as-a-service models will accelerate adoption and innovation across sectors, empowering businesses to leverage AI capabilities without extensive technical expertise,” he added.

Excerpts from an interview:

What are the biggest challenges currently facing the AI industry, and how is QX Labs addressing these challenges? What opportunities do you see on the horizon?

ANSWER: A major challenge is the lack of diverse and representative datasets, which can lead to AI systems perpetuating societal biases. At QX Labs, we actively collect and curate multilingual datasets to train our models, ensuring our AI solutions are inclusive and culturally sensitive.

Another challenge is the need for explainable and transparent AI. As AI systems become more complex and autonomous, it is crucial to ensure that their decision-making processes are aligned with human values. QX Labs is addressing this challenge by developing interpretable models and incorporating ethical guidelines into our development process. We are also collaborating with domain experts to validate accountability of our AI systems.

We see opportunities in applying AI to solve pressing challenges. In healthcare, AI can revolutionise disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and personalised medicine. In education, AI can bridge educational gaps and provide personalised learning experiences. Also, AI can play a role in combating climate change by optimising resource allocation, predicting environmental impacts, and supporting sustainable practices.

Can you share some details about QX Labs’ latest achievements and innovations in GenAI technology, particularly your recent partnership with DMCC?

ANSWER: QX Labs has recently achieved an important milestone with the launch of Ask QX, the world’s first hybrid generative AI platform available in over 100 languages. This platform democratises access to AI, making it accessible to non-native English speakers and empowering them to harness the transformative potential of AI in their daily lives.

Our strategic partnership with DMCC to establish the DMCC AI Centre later this year is a testament to our commitment to advancing AI technology and infrastructure globally. This collaboration will create a thriving ecosystem that cultivates innovation, encourages knowledge sharing, and empowers businesses to leverage the power of AI to drive growth and competitiveness. Together, we aim to position Dubai as a global hub for AI excellence and contribute to the UAE’s vision of becoming a leader in the AI revolution.

Could you elaborate on QX Labs’ vision for the future of AI and the specific goals you have set to drive positive change in the world? ANSWER: At QX Labs, our vision is to create an AI ecosystem that benefits humanity. We believe that AI should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their language, culture, or socioeconomic background. One of our key goals is to promote cultural diversity and knowledge sharing through AI. We recognise that language is not just a means of communication but also a carrier of cultural heritage and identity. By supporting over 100 languages on our platform, we strive to preserve linguistic diversity and facilitate cross-cultural understanding. We envision a future where AI serves as a unifying force, encouraging collaboration and empathy among people from different backgrounds. By partnering with domain experts, policymakers, and social impact organisations, we aim to create AI-driven interventions that have a tangible and lasting impact on communities worldwide. How does QX Labs plan to maintain its competitive edge and continue pushing the boundaries of AI research and development? ANSWER: At QX Labs, we have built a culture of continuous innovation and collaboration. Our team is constantly exploring new frontiers in AI, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We are actively investigating emerging paradigms such as multimodal learning, few-shot learning, and neuromorphic computing, which hold immense potential for advancing AI capabilities. We invest heavily in research and development and have established research facilities collaborating with academic institutions and industry partners to exchange knowledge and drive breakthroughs. Our partnerships span across disciplines, allowing us to leverage expertise from diverse fields and develop holistic AI solutions.

We maintain a close feedback loop with our users and stakeholders, iterating and refining our products based on real-world insights. This customer-centric approach ensures that we remain responsive to the evolving landscape and deliver AI solutions that meet the needs of businesses and individuals alike.