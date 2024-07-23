How UAE tackled Crowdstrike tech outage that crashed global systems

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

A global tech outage hit the world on Friday, reportedly caused by a defect in an update for Microsoft Windows, by US-based technology firm Crowdstrike.

Some government services were hit, flights and airport operations were affected. Residents struggled to purchase groceries or fill up their gas tank as card machines stopped working, and stores only accepted cash. Companies' daily operations were disrupted as computers displayed the 'blue screen of death.'

In UAE, the swift response of authorities cushioned the impact, and operations soon resumed.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, confirmed that the UAE successfully dealt with the global technical disruption with high efficiency, and quickly overcame this global crisis.

Due to a strategic partnership with the global service provider, Crowdstrike, UAE was able to maintain business continuity while confronting the outage, the chairman said.

All sectors recovered and returned to work optimally, thanks to the strength and flexibility of the country's digital infrastructure, and compliance with national cybersecurity standards, he added.

Al-Kuwaiti added that the cooperation with Crowdstrike comes within the framework of joint work to build a sustainable cyber future.

