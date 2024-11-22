HONOR announces pre-orders for HONOR X9c - The Unbreakable AI smartphone

With unmatched durability, all-day battery life, and AI-powered photography, the HONOR X9c delivers a user experience without compromise

Global technology brand HONOR has announced the pre-order launch of its latest addition to the HONOR X Series - the HONOR X9c. This groundbreaking smartphone builds on the success of its predecessors and introduces several industry-first features. Designed with next-generation durability and innovative drop, water, and heat resistance, the HONOR X9c is the perfect investment for anyone seeking a reliable smartphone that withstands the rigors of daily life.

The HONOR X9c redefines the user experience with its suite of AI-powered features, integrated with MagicOS 8.0. The innovative AI Magic Portal ensures intuitive navigation, seamlessly guiding users to the apps they need.

Photography enthusiasts will love the enhanced camera functionality, featuring AI Motion Sensing for capturing precise moments on the go and an AI Eraser for effortless photo editing by removing unwanted elements with a single tap. Together, these features make the HONOR X9c an exceptional choice for users who appreciate cutting-edge technology and an intuitive smartphone experience.

The HONOR X9c is available for pre-order in four stunning colours: Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, Sunrise Orange, and Jade Cyan. Consumers can pre-order via the HONOR online store, HONOR Experience Stores, Sharaf DG, Emax, Jumbo, Noon, Amazon, Virgin Megastore, Etisalat by e&, Carrefour, Ecity, and other retailers at a price of Dh1,299. As a bonus, pre-order customers will receive complimentary gifts worth Dh497, including HONOR Choice Earbuds X5, 12-month Accidental Damage Protection, and a HONOR Talents Case.

Durability Like Never Before

Setting a new benchmark for durability, the HONOR X9c is equipped with an advanced Drop-Resistant Design, incorporating ultra-tempered glass and protective shields. Tested to withstand drops from heights of up to 2 meters, this smartphone offers flagship-level resilience at a budget-friendly price.

Its rugged design doesn't stop there. With an operational range of -30°C to 55°C, IP65M water and dust resistance, and a three-layer waterproof structure, the HONOR X9c is built for every adventure. The device remains fully functional even after submersion in water up to 25 cm deep for five minutes, making it the ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts.

Earning a five-star reliability certification from Switzerland's SGS, the HONOR X9c highlights HONOR's unwavering commitment to quality and durability.

Intelligent Smartphone Photography, Enhanced by AI

The HONOR X9c revolutionises smartphone photography with AI-driven tools designed to capture every moment in stunning detail. Its AI Motion Sensing ensures sharp, dynamic images of subjects in motion, while intelligent scene recognition - trained on over 8 million images - adapts settings to capture vibrant photographs in any environment.

For effortless editing, the AI Eraser removes unwanted distractions, seamlessly blending the background for a polished finish. Whether it’s a crowded background or an unsightly element in the frame, this feature ensures your photos are picture-perfect.

All-Day Battery Life for Ultimate Endurance

At the heart of the HONOR X9c is the industry's first 6600mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle. On a single charge, users can enjoy up to 48.4 hours of music streaming or 25.8 hours of online video playback. Even when the battery drops to 2%, the AI Superpower Saving Mode enables up to 50 minutes of continuous calls, ensuring uninterrupted communication.

With 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology, the phone charges quickly, and the ultra-fast charging mode ensures you’re ready to go in no time.

For more information, please visit HONOR website at www.honor.com/ae-en/