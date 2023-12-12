From 'gratitude' app to new camera features: Why iPhone users shouldn't miss iOS 17.2 update

AFP file

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 3:41 PM

The new iOS 17.2 update for iPhones has brought in new features, upgraded systems, and bug fixes. And among the most notable features are an app for 'gratitude and wellbeing' and a helpful translation tool.

Designed to help people reflect on their day, iPhone's new Journal app lets users “write about the small moments and big events” in their life so that they can “practise gratitude” as well as “improve wellbeing”.

The software update also features upgrades in camera functions and introduces an action button that can help with quick translations.

Here are some highlights from the iOS update 17.2:

Journal app for your thoughts

The app gives writing suggestions based on users' photos, activities, locations and media usage. Users can also turn on Journaling Suggestions — a feature that will intelligently group outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments that can be added to their journal. The app also gives prompts for those who find it hard to come up with ideas.

Filters allow users to quickly find bookmarked entries to revisit and reflect. They can also schedule notifications to keep a consistent journaling practice.

Concerned about privacy? The entries can be locked using Touch ID or Face ID.

Translate quickly

For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new option has been added for the action button: Translate.

Through this, users will be able to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in a different language.

Capture faraway objects and 3D videos

The update improves the telephoto camera's focusing speed, helping capture small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Spatial video also allows users to shoot 3D video on Apple Vision Pro.

Stickers in iMessages

Users can now add a sticker directly to a bubble. They can also adjust the shape of any Memoji

Other updates

The weather app has new widgets that allow users to choose from daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times and current conditions. An interactive moon calendar helps one visualise the phase of the moon on any day for the following month.

AirDrop has been improved to allow sharing of contacts, boarding passes, and movie tickets, among other things.

Bugs were fixed in Siri support for privately logging data into Health app using voice command.

A new Digital Clock Widget lets users quickly catch a glimpse of the time on the home screen and while on standby.

